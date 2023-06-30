Burford Capital’s (BUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,820 ($23.14) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,350 ($17.16) price target on the stock.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

BUR opened at GBX 937 ($11.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,044.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 833.62. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 478 ($6.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,136 ($14.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,301.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.