byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Update

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYNO. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in byNordic Acquisition by 208.8% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,344,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after buying an additional 908,859 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,737,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

byNordic Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of byNordic Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.59 during trading on Friday. 2,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,090. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. byNordic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Featured Stories

