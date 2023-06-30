C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,243 shares of company stock valued at $21,091,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $35.92 on Friday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.52.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

