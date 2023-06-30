Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE) Short Interest Up 158.3% in June

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $22.25. 1,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,885. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0539 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSE Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.98% of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 16% from peak to trough.

