Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE) Short Interest Up 158.3% in June

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $22.25. 1,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,885. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0539 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.
The Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 16% from peak to trough.
