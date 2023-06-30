CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,563. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

CaixaBank Increases Dividend

CaixaBank Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.