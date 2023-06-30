Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,514. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.