Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $470,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 129,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 15.55. 20,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,990. The business has a 50-day moving average of 15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of 15.61. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.42 and a twelve month high of 18.83.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

