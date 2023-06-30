Calculus VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.95 (LON:CLC)

Calculus VCT plc (LON:CLC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Calculus VCT Price Performance

CLC stock traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 45 ($0.57). The stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,538. The firm has a market cap of £23.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.38. Calculus VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 67 ($0.85). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.07.

Calculus VCT Company Profile

Calculus VCT plc, formerly known as Investec Structured Products Calculus VCT PLC, is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments.

