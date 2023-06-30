Calculus VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.95 (LON:CLC)

Calculus VCT plc (LON:CLCFree Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CLC stock traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 45 ($0.57). The stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,538. The firm has a market cap of £23.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.38. Calculus VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 67 ($0.85). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.07.

Calculus VCT plc, formerly known as Investec Structured Products Calculus VCT PLC, is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments.

