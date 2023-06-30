Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Up to $28.71

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.71, but opened at $30.01. Camping World shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 290,076 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.61%.

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

