Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 1,101,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,779,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $216.84 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

