CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.47

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,802,992 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.47.

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

