Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 370,244 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 115.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,244 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.63% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $23,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

SCHC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 114,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

