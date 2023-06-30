Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 5,210 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $27,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

General Mills stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 590,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,661. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

