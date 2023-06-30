Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 7,854 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $41,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.86. The stock had a trading volume of 421,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

