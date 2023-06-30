Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 7,854 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $41,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

HON stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.