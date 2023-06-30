Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.72.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.