Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $19.82 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 422,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,537.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 185,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,247. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.