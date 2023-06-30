Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 82,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.28. 42,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,999. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $114.16. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

