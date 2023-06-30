Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $31.43 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.25% of Watsco worth $31,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Watsco by 12.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 32,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.67. 29,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,601. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $380.51.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

