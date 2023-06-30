Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $33.72 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,907,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,362,000 after buying an additional 860,492 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.73. 5,280,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.18.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

