Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.10% of Kroger worth $36,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,777 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $244,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 32.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,024 shares of company stock worth $3,694,571 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Kroger stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. 488,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,389,719. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

