Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $10.76 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,760,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after buying an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $95,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,187. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,155,060 shares of company stock worth $253,870,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

