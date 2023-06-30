Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 1,429 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.28. The company had a trading volume of 42,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,999. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $114.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

