Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 5,087 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 607,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $22,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,039,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 35,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IPG. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. 521,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.