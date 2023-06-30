Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,906 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,563,000. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.39. 167,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,033. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.