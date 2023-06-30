Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,493 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $26,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,151,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 784,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SCCO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 173,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,928. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.