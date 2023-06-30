Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 31,529 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,529 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WM traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $171.18. 268,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.28.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

