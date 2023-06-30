Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,567 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 883,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

