Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,572,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,333. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.