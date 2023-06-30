Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 16,520 FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUFR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after buying an additional 249,461 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 896,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after buying an additional 116,539 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 484,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 456,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,151,000.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.1 %

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 290,129 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30.

About FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

