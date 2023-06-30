Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $10.03 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 6.0% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,836,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,225,945. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

