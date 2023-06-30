Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.46. 278,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,889. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

