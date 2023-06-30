Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $948,000 Stock Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fidus Investment worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,688. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

