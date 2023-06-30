Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Destination XL Group worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXLG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 233,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,839. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $309.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $125.44 million during the quarter.

Destination XL Group Profile

(Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.