Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock worth $1,419,154,047. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,424. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $420.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

