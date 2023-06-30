Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after buying an additional 40,162 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Seagen by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,061,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.40. 383,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,250. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

