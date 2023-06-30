Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 214,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

