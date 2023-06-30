Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 455 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,362 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

