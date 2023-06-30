Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 68 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.18. The stock had a trading volume of 469,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,767. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.