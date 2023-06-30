Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires Shares of 5,154 NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,553,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 29.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after buying an additional 574,203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 1,743.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 52.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 374,358 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.71. 222,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90. NNN REIT, Inc has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 114.58%.

About NNN REIT

(Free Report)

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.