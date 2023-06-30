Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 153 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fortive were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.44. 239,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,988. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $74.56.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

