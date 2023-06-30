Capital City Trust Co. FL Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $162.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,410. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

