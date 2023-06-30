Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.16. 324,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,537. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $275.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

