Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.40 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.56. 1,221,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,144. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

