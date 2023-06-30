Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Barclays reduced their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

NYSE MET traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

