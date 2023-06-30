Capital City Trust Co. FL Makes New $228,000 Investment in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

NNN REIT Price Performance

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 222,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. NNN REIT, Inc has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

