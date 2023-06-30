Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 7,193 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.04. 332,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,845. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.69.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

