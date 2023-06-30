Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,910,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

