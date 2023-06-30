Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 34 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $4.98 on Friday, reaching $693.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,111. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $668.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.58.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

