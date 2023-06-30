Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Stock Holdings Lessened by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGUS. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,385,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6,949.6% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 762,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 751,457 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 719,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,329,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 668,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4,264.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 448,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 438,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

